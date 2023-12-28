Minister of Interior and UN Special Envoy discuss completion of constitution and NCC agreement

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi held a meeting with United Nations Special Representative Catriona Laing on Wednesday.

The meeting in Mogadishu majorly focused on bolstering cooperation between the two sides, the recent National Consultative Council’s electoral agreement, and the constitutional review process.

They also deliberated on ways of fostering reconciliation among the Somali community across the country.

Minister Fiqi thanked the UN Special Envoy for her visit and underscored the Federal government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab and completing the transition constitution.

On her part, Ms. Laing expressed gratitude to the Minister for the cordial reception she was accorded and pledged the UN’s continued enhanced support to Somalia government in different areas, primarily counterterrorism, peace and stability, and heightening relief efforts for the families ravaged by the El- Nino floods.

