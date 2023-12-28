Visiting Minnesota State Representative Hodan Hassan tours Somali Ministry of Planning

Somalia’s Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mohamud Beenebene, hosted the visiting Minnesota State Representative, Hodan Hassan, on Wednesday.

Hodan who paid a courtesy call on the Minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the Ministry’s mandate and strategic vision.

The Minister and the lawmaker also discussed a range of important issues, including the support by the Somali people in diaspora in state-building and economic development.

Beenebene expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the visit and underscored the valuable role played by the Somali diaspora in the US , particularly the Minnesota community.

During her tour, Hodan was taken through the various departments at the ministry headquarters, where she interacted with the director, senior officials, and staff to explicitly understand and acquaint herself with the operations and objectives of the ministry.

Hassan thanked the Minister for the cordial hospitality and promised to bolster the Somali diaspora’s support for the people back at home who are grappling with myriad challenges, including the current floods that have displaced millions and disrupted livelihoods.

On the other, the lawmaker also met with Somalia National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamud Maalim Abdulle where she was updated on the country’s response to climate change, the agency’s actions during El Nino floods, and the ongoing efforts.

She pledged to establish an advocacy foundation for the Diaspora in a bid to extend support to the Agency’s relief efforts and help the vulnerable and those in need.

