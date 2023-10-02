Major clan leaders unite to battle Al-Shabaab militants in Galmudug and Hirshabelle

Leaders from the clans of Habargidir, Murusade, and Hawadle have agreed to join forces for a large-scale military operation against al-Shabab. This decision was reached after a high-level meeting took place in the village of Wara Dhumale in the Galgadud region on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Hiiraan State President Ali Jeyte Osman, lawmakers, ministers, army commanders, and other politicians who are determined to remove the militant group from Hirashabelle and Galmudug regional states.

The focus of the meeting was on the multitude of problems caused by al-Shabab in the communities residing in Hiiraan and Galgaduud regions over the past few years.

“Today, we will not stand by and allow the militants to continue killing our people,” emphasized Hiiraan State President Ali Jeyte Osman.

Lawmaker Mohamed Abukar Jafar stated that the decision made by the three communities will mark the end of the war against the al-Shabab group.

The leaders of the three communities convened their meeting promptly in response to a series of attacks by al-Shabab militants in the Hiiraan and Galgadud regions, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 50 people. On September 15th, Galmudug President Ahmed QorQor survived a car bomb attack, while two federal lawmakers were injured in Las-Ga’amey, a small village in the Mudug region. On September 24th, a truck bombing in Beledweyne claimed the lives of at least 35 people and left 40 others injured. The next attack took place in Bulaburte, where five people lost their lives in a car bomb explosion.

In August 2022, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud initiated what he referred to as a “comprehensive war” against al-Shabab. The first phase involved Somali forces, supported by local militia, gaining control of areas previously under the rule of al-Shabab in the central regions of Hiiran and Middle Shabelle.

President Mohamud recently stated that the ongoing military offensive against al-Shabab aims to completely eradicate the al-Qaida-linked group within a matter of months.

