Mahaas school re-established after Al-Shabaab attack

The deputy minister of education for the federal government of Somalia, Ahmed Osman Ibrahin, officially re-launched a school in the Mahaas area that had been demolished a few months earlier by Al-Shabaab militants

The district commissioner of the Mahaas district, Mumin Mohamed Halane, and the minister of education for the Hirshabelle Regional Government, Mohamed Mohamud Abdulle, attended the ribbon cutting event for the newly rebuilt and expanded school.

Despite the obstacles presented by extremist groups that are hostile to Somalia’s peace and development, the deputy minister of education stated that the government’s objective is to combat illiteracy and advance education in the nation.

Al-Shabaab has targeted numerous educational facilities, including the Mahaas school.

The Somali government has gained ground in its war with the Islamist insurgency Al-Shabaab, mainly in central Somalia. Most of the progress is due to Mogadishu’s leveraging of local discontent with Al-Shabaab to form alliances with clan militias.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

