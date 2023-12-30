Somali cabinet approves sexual and minimum working age bills

The Somali Cabinet overwhelmingly approved the laws on sexual offenses and the minimum working age during its regular meeting on Thursday,

The goal of the draft law on crimes of immorality and rape is to safeguard the Somali community against gender-based and sexual violence, which has long been pervasive in the nation.

In addition to providing support and protection for survivors and clearly defining and criminalizing various sorts of sexual offenses, the legislation also sets forth the procedures and consequences

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, who chaired the meeting, hailed the bill as a milestone for human rights and dignity in Somalia.

“This bill is a result of extensive consultations and collaboration among all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, religious leaders, and international partners. It reflects our commitment to end the culture of impunity and violence against our women and girls, and to ensure justice and accountability for the perpetrators,” he said.

The international agreement on minimum working age, which establishes 15 as the legal age of employment, was also approved by the Cabinet. The Convention No. 138 of the International Labor Organization, which Somalia ratified in 2019, serves as the foundation for the agreement.

The agreement intends to support children’s right to education and development while shielding them from abuse and exploitation in the job market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

