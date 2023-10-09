Labour minister conducts meetings, inspections, & reforms discussions on non-permanent worker census

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Somalia, paid a visit to the headquarters of the National Committee of Government Civil Servants.

The visit entailed a series of meetings and inspections aimed at addressing crucial issues related to reform and the welfare of government employees.

Minister Ibrahim was warmly received by the officials of the National Committee for Government Civil Servants during his visit to the Commission’s headquarters.

Acting Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Ali Mumin Mudey, along with several other committee members, presented a comprehensive report on the current state of administration and management of civil servants.

Engaging in a productive discussion, Minister Ibrahim and the Deputy Chairman held a special meeting to delve into the challenges and opportunities facing the reform process and government employees.

The focus of the meeting was to identify strategies and initiatives that would enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service, ultimately benefiting both the employees and the nation as a whole.

During his visit, Minister Ibrahim also took the opportunity to inspect the progress of the ongoing census of non-permanent workers.

Chairman of the Committee of Labor Statistics, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, presented a detailed report on the status of the census and provided insights into its methodology and implementation. The Minister expressed keen interest in the outcomes of the census, recognizing its significance in ensuring accurate data on non-permanent workers and facilitating informed decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Minister Ibrahim conducted inspections of various offices within the Committee, further familiarizing himself with the daily operations and functions of the organization.

This hands-on approach demonstrated the Minister’s commitment to gaining firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities encountered by the Committee in its mission to effectively manage the workforce.

Minister Ibrahim lauded the smoothness and efficiency of the statistical process concerning non-permanent workers.

He expressed his appreciation for the diligent efforts of the Labor Committee in matters of worker administration and management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

