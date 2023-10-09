President Mohamud strengthens ties with Eritrea in fourth working visit

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Dr. Mohamud arrived in Asmara on Sunday for his fourth working visit to Eritrea since last year, aiming to bolster relations between the two countries and promote defense and security cooperation.

President Mohamud and his accompanying delegation were warmly welcomed by President Isaias Afwerki upon their arrival at Asmara International Airport. The reception highlighted the strong diplomatic ties shared between Somalia and Eritrea and reaffirmed the mutual desire to enhance collaboration across various sectors.

One of the key objectives of President Mohamud’s visit is to strengthen defense and security cooperation between Somalia and Eritrea.

Somalia has been grappling with the rise of al-Shabaab group, and President Mohamud has been at the forefront of efforts to combat the group.

During his visit, President Mohamud entrusted the task of accelerating military operations in the Galmudug regions to the President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor.

Eritrea-trained Somali troops have been playing a crucial role in the ongoing military operations in central Somali regions. Their training and support have contributed to the successes achieved in countering al-Shabaab and reclaiming territories that were once under the group’s control.

The Somali government, under President Mohamud’s leadership, launched a comprehensive offensive against al-Shabaab in August 2022.

The operation, dubbed “total war,” has so far focused on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, where local clans have rebelled against the extremist group. The success of this first phase has paved the way for the government’s second-phase military operation, known as Black Lion, which will concentrate on the West and Jubaland states in southern Somalia.

President Mohamud’s visit to Eritrea signifies the importance of regional partnerships in combating Alshabaab and achieving lasting peace.

As President Mohamud continues his visit in Eritrea, both nations will explore avenues for further collaboration in various fields, including trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

