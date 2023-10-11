Khatumo asserts independence from Puntland

Abdikhadir Ahmed Firdhiye, the interim leader of the self-declared regional state of Khatumo, announced that his people are ready to break away from Puntland and establish their own independent state.

Firdhiye made this announcement during his address at the prestigious Heritage Forum held in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

Firmly asserting the aspirations of his constituents, Firdhiye stated that Las-Anod and other towns in the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) region would not participate in the forthcoming elections, signifying their intent to distance themselves from Puntland.

Highlighting the unanimous agreement reached by traditional elders of the three regions, Firdhiye emphasized their determination to secede from Puntland and forge a new state tailored to the specific needs and aspirations of the people residing in these areas.

Firdhiye made it abundantly clear that individuals currently holding positions in other regional states would not represent the people of SSC.

He outlined their plans to establish a regional state administration that would govern the inhabitants of Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions, urging the people from these areas to actively participate in the process.

He stressed that those who choose to join other regional states would do so as individuals, without the authority to represent the collective interests of SSC.

As of now, authorities from both Somaliland and Puntland have refrained from offering an official response to Firdhiye’s remarks.

The Speaker of the Somaliland Parliament hails from Las-Anod, while the deputy leader of Puntland state represents the SSC regions. The longstanding dispute over the ownership of these three regions has been a major point of contention between Somaliland and Puntland, exacerbating tensions between the two entities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

