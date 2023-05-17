Kenya’s President nominates Noordin Haji as new spy agency boss

In a recent presidential decree, Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated Noordin Haji, Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions, as the new Director General of the National Intelligence Services.

If approved by the National Assembly, Haji will take over from Maj-Gen (Rtd) Philip Kameru, who has been the top spymaster since 2014 and is set to retire.

Haji is recognized for his outstanding track record in public service, having served in the Attorney General’s office as a state counsel before moving to the National Intelligence Service as a top officer. He has also served as the Director of Public Prosecutions, where he led legal action against high-profile government officials accused of corruption.

The president’s nomination of Haji is seen as a strategic move aimed at enhancing the performance of the National Intelligence Service to help address the country’s critical security challenges.

The National Intelligence Service plays a critical role in the country’s security architecture, including intelligence gathering and analysis, counter-terrorism operations, and border security.

If his nomination is approved by parliament, Haji will be responsible for managing the National Intelligence Service and will be the president’s key adviser on national security. He will also play a crucial role in the National Security Council and the National Security Advisory Committee.

Haji is a law graduate from Wales College, Cardiff, and holds a master’s degree in national security policy from Australian National University. His father, the late Yusuf Haji, was a long-serving public servant who later served as Garissa Senator.

Haji’s nomination, will set the stage for a vibrant and dynamic National Intelligence Service, as he brings a wealth of experience to the position that is critical to the country’s national security.

