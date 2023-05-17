President Mohamud Embarks on 2-Day Official Visit to Doha, Qatar

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday evening for a two-day official visit to the country.

President Mohamud and his delegation were greeted by Qatari Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi, and the Charge d’Affairs at the Somali Embassy in Qatar, Ruun Said Korshel.

The visit comes at the invitation of H.H Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and is aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar. The two leaders will discuss various topics of mutual interest including investment, economy, and education.

The Somali and Qatari governments have a longstanding relationship, which has continued to grow stronger over the years. During the visit, President Mohamud will meet with Qatari officials to discuss the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, “The Qatari-Somali diplomatic relations are witnessing continuous development based on the two countries’ desire to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests, goals, and aspirations.”

The visit is expected to yield fruitful results in terms of strengthening ties between the two countries, and is a testament to Somalia’s renewed commitment towards enhancing its partnerships with other nations.

President Mohamud will also participate in discussions aimed at promoting cooperation in the areas of security and economic development. Diplomatic agreements are also expected to be signed by the leaders and accompanying diplomats.

The official visit is a significant step towards achieving the goals of both Somalia and Qatar in terms of building a strong alliance that will help promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

Both leaders have expressed their determination to further strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two countries, and look forward to working together in achieving their shared objectives.

