Kenya Extends Warm Welcome as Somalia Joins East African Community (EAC)

Somalia has been admitted as the eighth member of the East African Community (EAC), drawing praise from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

As the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Mudavadi emphasized the importance of strengthening regional ties and fostering unity to unlock the immense potential of East Africa.

Expressing his congratulations, Mudavadi stated, “Together, we will build a brighter future for all our citizens.” The admission of Somalia into the EAC, a bloc that aims to expand free trade across the region, is expected to have a profound impact. With a population of 17 million, Somalia’s inclusion will increase the population of the EAC market to over 300 million people.

Somalia now joins Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda as members of the regional bloc.

The decision to admit Somalia under the treaty of accession was announced by the outgoing EAC chair, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, during a summit of the grouping in Tanzania. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was present at the summit to witness this historic moment.

The East African Community (EAC) was founded in 2000 with the aim of encouraging trade by eliminating customs duties between member states. The treaty for the establishment of the EAC was signed on November 30, 1999, and came into force on July 7, 2000, following ratification by the original three partner states: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Rwanda and Burundi joined the EAC on June 18, 2007, becoming full members of the Community on July 1, 2007. South Sudan became a member in 2016, followed by the formal accession of the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 8, 2022, after signing the Treaty of Accession in Nairobi.

The EAC aims to widen and deepen cooperation among the partner states in political, economic, and social fields for mutual benefit. The establishment of a Customs Union in 2005 marked a significant milestone in the community’s efforts.

The EAC also administers key services, including oversight of civil aviation, coordination of public health policy, promotion of Swahili as a regional language, and funding sustainable development initiatives.

With the creation of the EAC Customs Union, member states have pledged to maintain common customs and excise tariffs while allowing the freedom of movement for goods originating from any partner state within East Africa. This commitment to regional integration and trade facilitation has contributed to the steady growth and development of the East African region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

