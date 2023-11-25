Somali security forces provide relief to flood-affected residents in Afmadow district

The Somali National Army (SNA) forces, in collaboration with the Jubbaland State Forces, took swift action by delivering essential relief supplies to the people of Afmadow district.

The devastating floods have brought about immense hardships for the local population, prompting the urgent need for assistance.

The joint forces wasted no time in mobilizing and distributing a range of crucial items to the affected residents. Foodstuff, water, blankets, and medicine were among the supplies provided, ensuring that the basic needs of the flood victims were met.

Additionally, the forces carried out a commendable evacuation operation, rescuing stranded individuals and relocating them to safer areas away from the floodwaters.

Afmadow district, situated within the jurisdiction of Jubbaland, a federal member state of Somalia, has been grappling with recurring floods as a result of seasonal rains. The swelling of the Juba River, which breaches its banks during this period, has been the primary cause of these devastating floods.

The consequences have been dire, with communities enduring displacement, damaged infrastructure, and the loss of livelihoods.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) of Somalia has also been actively involved in providing relief to the flood-affected regions across the country. Their coordinated efforts with the SNA and Jubbaland State Forces have been instrumental in addressing the immediate needs of the affected population.

The scale of the disaster necessitates further support from the international community and humanitarian organizations. The National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has appealed for additional assistance to aid the flood victims in their recovery and rehabilitation process. The provision of essential supplies, medical aid, and infrastructure restoration are vital components in helping the affected communities regain stability and rebuild their lives.

The resilience of the Somali people in the face of such adversity is commendable, but the challenges they confront require sustained support and collaboration. The international community is urged to respond generously to this appeal, extending a helping hand to those in distress and standing in solidarity with the affected regions of Somalia.

