Italy and Somalia Discuss Security Cooperation

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia engaged in discussions with Italian Chief of Defence Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, at the Villa Somalia Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

The primary focus of the meeting between the two leaders, attended by Somalia Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyidin, centred around security cooperation and Italy’s military support for Somalia.

A statement shared by President Hassan’s office highlighted the key points of the discussion, including the enhancement of security cooperation, the consolidation of existing relations, Italy’s role in the rebuilding and training of the Somalia National Army, and Italian support in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Italy and Somalia share a long-standing historical relationship, with Italy having colonized Somalia and the latter gaining independence on July 1, 1960. Since then, the two nations have maintained cordial ties.

Italy’s support to Somalia encompasses various sectors, including security, education, infrastructure development, economic growth, healthcare, education, and humanitarian assistance.

Diplomatic relations between Italy and Somalia were reestablished in 2014 when Italy reopened its embassy in Mogadishu, following its closure in 1991 during the outbreak of civil war in Somalia.

As a testament to their collaboration and commitment to military training, Italy is the leading contributor of personnel and equipment to the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM), working closely with the Somalia Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

Moreover, Italy was among the nations that deployed forces to aid Somalia in restoring peace and stability during the initial stages of the civil war in 1992 under the United Nations Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Mission (UNOSOM), led by the United States.

The meeting between President Mohamud and Admiral Cavo Dragone underscores the significance of the bilateral relationship between Somalia and Italy, particularly in the realm of security cooperation and the shared commitment to the ongoing development and stability of the Somali nation.

