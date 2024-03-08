India Announces Reopening of Embassy in Mogadishu

The Indian government has unveiled plans to reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, signalling its commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic ties with the Federal Government of Somalia.

The move is expected to bolster cooperation between the two nations across various sectors and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa region.

According to Ambassador Ahmed Ali Dahir, Somalia’s envoy to India, a delegation from India recently visited Mogadishu to assess the security situation and finalize plans for the embassy’s reopening.

“The delegation from India was assessing how to reopen the Indian Embassy in Mogadishu, focusing on the security aspect. Additionally, they emphasized strengthening relations between the two countries in areas such as trade, health, education, and governance,” stated Ambassador Ahmed Ali Dahir.

The reopening of the Indian embassy in Mogadishu is expected to enhance collaboration and cooperation between India and Somalia in multiple sectors.

It will pave the way for expanded trade ties, facilitate knowledge exchange in education and health, and promote joint efforts in governance and development.

The decision to reopen the embassy represents India’s recognition of the progress made by the Federal Government of Somalia in enhancing security and stability.

As India and Somalia embark on this new chapter of strengthened collaboration, both nations are expected to leverage their strengths to unlock growth and development potential.

