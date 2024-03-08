Luul Abdiaziz Laid to Rest Near Mogadishu

Hundreds of mourners came together to attend the funeral prayer for Luul Abdiaziz, a victim of domestic violence who tragically lost her life in January 2024.

The emotional ceremony took place in the Jazeera area on the outskirts of Mogadishu, where Luul Abdiaziz was laid to rest on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding Luul Abdiaziz’s death were particularly harrowing. Her body had been held in the freezer at Digfeer Hospital for over a month, as her grieving father refused to bury her until justice was served.

The delay in laying her to rest highlighted the deep anguish and demand for accountability in cases of domestic violence in Somalia.

On Wednesday, the Banadir Regional Court delivered its verdict, sentencing Sayid Ali Moalin Daoud to death after finding him guilty of the crime.

During the trial, Daoud admitted to starting the fire that claimed Luul Abdiaziz’s life but denied intending to kill her, contesting the murder charges against him.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence to support their case, including the charred remains of Abdiaziz’s phone and testimonies from eyewitnesses, including her children.

These testimonies shed light on the horrifying ordeal she endured and further reinforced the gravity of the charges against Daoud.

Luul Abdiaziz’s tragic death has sparked widespread outrage and intensified public protests against domestic violence in Somalia.

The growing wave of violence has prompted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to take action.

He recently met with Mogadishu police to discuss legal reforms aimed at enhancing women’s safety and addressing the urgent need for intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

