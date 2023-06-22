IED kills four and iInjures six in Mandera county

Tragedy struck Mandera County yet again as at least four passengers lost their lives and six others were injured in a gruesome Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack.

The incident occurred along the Takaba-Mandera route, approximately 2 kilometers away from Elele camp.

According to a police statement, the vehicle was ferrying passengers when the IED detonated, causing immense destruction.

The exact number of passengers on board and the number of survivors remain unverified at the moment.

However, one non-local passenger miraculously escaped from the wreckage and was promptly rescued by the heroic efforts of locals. The survivor is currently safe at the Elele QRU camp.

The attack is just the latest in a series of deadly incidents in the region.

Only hours earlier, three people, including two police officers, were killed in a separate ambush by Al-Shabaab fighters at Tarbi area in Guba ward on the Banisa-Rhamu road in Mandera county.

Five other officers were injured in the Tuesday incident when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by an IED.

The recurrent attacks in the region have sparked concern and raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures in the area.

The government has repeatedly assured residents of their safety, but the latest incidents have once again highlighted the need for urgent action to address the security challenges in the region.

As investigations into the attacks continue, residents of Mandera County remain on high alert, bracing for any further incidents.

The region desperately needs a lasting solution to the security challenges that continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of its residents.

