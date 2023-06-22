Mentally ill man murder’s his cousin in Mogadishu

Nafiso Idle Yusuf Sheikh Ahmed, six, was tragically killed by her cousin, purported to be suffering from mental illness. The unidentified suspect killed the young girl with a knife. The horrifying incident occurred on Wednesday in Mogadishu’s Darussalam neighborhood. Idle Yusuf Sheikh Ahmed, the girl’s distraught father, confirmed that his daughter’s killer was his nephew, who lived with them in their home.

“My daughter is the victim of this tragedy. The boy who committed this heinous act is my nephew – my brother’s son. He was raised in my household. While we were aware of his mental condition, it had never escalated to this alarming extent.” the grief stricken father told the media

Such grotesque happenings are not new to Mogadishu , early this year father killed his own daughter in Hiliwa District after strained relationship with his spouse .

In March, a man named Mukhtar Ali Hussein, a member of a local mosque, brutally attacked and killed the mosque’s Imam, Moalim Ibrahim Abdi Abdulle, with a machete. During the attack, another person was injured before the assailant managed to flee. However, the suspect was apprehended by Mogadishu authorities. Regrettably, the frequency of such tragic incidents has been increasing across the country, far exceeding anything previously seen in Somalia.

