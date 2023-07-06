Hirshabelle state partners with international organizations to enact development projects

Hirshabelle State has partnered with several international organizations, including World Vision, DRC ICF, and SOMREP, to implement various development projects within the region.

The partnership was initiated during a meeting chaired by Hirshabelle State President Ali Guudlaawe Hussein and the visiting delegation from the organizations in Jowhar.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation expressed their commitment to support various projects in the region, including the revitalization of the Shabelle river basin, agricultural advancements, and the establishment of thriving fishing communities.

They also emphasized the need for enhanced support for humanitarian aid and youth empowerment, which they noted as crucial for ensuring stability and development in the region.

President Guudlawe highlighted the pivotal role played by these organizations in fostering progress and development in areas recently liberated from the clutches of the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

He also noted that these initiatives have the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for local communities.

The meeting served as a platform for fruitful dialogue, allowing both the President and the visiting delegation to exchange ideas and strategies.

It also provided an opportunity to align objectives, ensuring a coordinated and effective approach to development efforts within Hirshabelle State.

The partnership between Hirshabelle State and the international organizations is a positive step towards achieving sustainable development in the region.

It highlights the importance of collaboration and cooperation between local and international actors in promoting economic growth, social welfare, and political stability.

With the support of these organizations, Hirshabelle State is poised to make significant strides towards achieving its development goals and improving the lives of its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

