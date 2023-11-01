HirShabelle leader launches Jowhar off stream project for water and agriculture

President Ali Gudlawe Hussein of the regional state of HirShabelle in Somalia has launched the Jowhar Off Stream Project (JOSP).

The project, inaugurated on Tuesday, aims to rehabilitate the Saabunni Canal and harness its potential for sustainable irrigation, thereby driving economic growth and poverty reduction in the region. President Hussein was joined by officials from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) in this momentous endeavor.

The launch event witnessed the presence of Zahra Abdi, the Director of Poverty Reduction and Durable Solutions at the Ministry of Planning, Investments, and Economic Development.

JOSP is a comprehensive undertaking that seeks to revitalize the Saabunni Canal, a crucial waterway in the Jowhar region. The rehabilitation of this canal holds immense potential for expanding irrigation capabilities and improving water management systems, ultimately benefiting local farmers and boosting agricultural productivity.

The project aligns with the government’s broader vision of harnessing Somalia’s agricultural potential and reducing dependency on food imports.

This, in turn, will not only bolster local food production but also create employment opportunities and stimulate rural economies.

President Hussein emphasized the significance of JOSP in his address.

“The Jowhar Off Stream Project is a critical step towards unlocking the agricultural potential of our region. By rehabilitating the Saabunni Canal, we are paving the way for sustainable irrigation and economic growth. This project will improve the livelihoods of our farmers, enhance food security, and drive the overall development of HirShabelle.” He said.

The project’s implementation will not only provide immediate benefits through improved access to water for irrigation but also contribute to long-term sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change and water scarcity challenges.

