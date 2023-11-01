PM Hamza calls on Islamic scholars to support the govt in the fight against Alshabaab

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of the Federal Government of Somalia has called on Islamic scholars to play a pivotal role in supporting the government’s offensive against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister Barre made this appeal during the opening of a conference focused on the involvement of Islamic scholars in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the restoration of harmony in the country.

The conference, which took place on Tuesday, aimed to highlight the influential role that Islamic scholars can play in fostering a sense of unity among the Somali people and garnering support for the ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister Barre stressed the need for the scholars to step up their involvement in supporting the government and the Somali National Army in their endeavors to bring lasting peace and stability to the nation.

During his address, Prime Minister Barre emphasized the essential role of the scholars in the constitutional review process. He voiced the significance of a complete constitution for the functioning of a legitimate government, stating, “A government without a complete constitution cannot be a government. We need to complete the draft constitution.”

PM Barre acknowledged the tangible progress made by the government in its pursuit of debt relief and the restoration of crucial services in areas liberated from Al-Shabaab control.

