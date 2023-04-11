High level delegation led by UN chief arrives in Mogadishu, Somalia

A high level delegation led by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday to pledge support for Somalia’s for efforts to strengthen security and development across the wider Horn of Africa region.

The delegation was warmly received at Aden Adde International Airport by Somalias foreign Affairs Minister Abshir Omar Jama among other government dignitaries.

The visit of the high level visit comes at an important time for Somalia which continues to make significant security gains against the Al-Shabaab militants, and is pushing forward essential political reforms with the goal of holding national elections in 2025.

Somalia faces political, security, development and humanitarian challenges from its over two decades of conflict, but recent advances, including the liberation of hundreds of areas from Al-Shabaab fighters.

The high level delegation will meet with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud to discuss the country’s growth and its critical importance to human security and economic prospects in the region.

They will also meet with Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, senior Government officials and representatives of Somalia’s civil society.

The trip marks the Secretary-General’s second visit to Somalia he last came to Somalia in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

