Galmudug leaders at odds as Regional President and Vice President clash over anti-al-Shabab operations

Ali Dahir Eid, Vice President of Galmudug Regional State, has accused the regional President, Ahmed Abdi Kariye QoorQoor, of being complicit in the failure of anti-al-Shabab military operations in Galmudug State. Vice President Eid had suspended Galmudug Interior Minister Abdi Mohamed Diriye Wayel, accusing him of undermining military operations. President Ahmed QoorQoor, on the other hand, objected to the decision, claiming that the Vice President’s actions violated the Galmudug constitution and exceeded the powers granted to the Vice President by the constitution.

Vice President Ali Dahir Eid claimed in an interview with an online channel on Wednesday night that both the minister and the President were working together to undermine President Hassan Sheikh’s efforts to eradicate al-Shabab from Galmudug State.

“I assure you that Abdi’s suspension is in effect. President QoorQoor and the minister are aligned in undermining the fight against al-Shabaab and the efforts of President Hassan Sheikh,” said the Galmudug Vice President.

Ali Eid stressed that the fight against al-Shabaab should not be politicized, expressing his displeasure with the Minister of Internal Affairs focusing on issues unrelated to the fight against al-Shabaab. This public clash between Galmudug leaders is the first of its kind since their election to leadership positions after three and a half years of collaboration. President Mohamud has been in Dhusamareb for more than a month, supervising operations in the Galgadud region. The federal army-led military operation, however, suffered a setback after a deadly al-Shabab attack on two military brigades.

According to reports, government troops have withdrawn from El Dheer, Masagaway, Gal’ad, and Budbud in the Galgadud region in the aftermath of a deadly al-Shabab assault on soldiers in the village of Cosweyne last week. The government has yet to confirm the number of casualties, but it is believed dozens were killed, more than 160 were injured, and an unspecified number went missing as a result of the attack. A captured soldier is shown in an al-Shabab video. Mohamud announced on Tuesday that his government had arrested some of the officers who had left the front lines, but he did not specify how many officers were detained. He did, however, state that they will be brought before the government’s military court.

