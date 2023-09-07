Military Operation Results in the Elimination of Three Al-Shabaab Leaders in Galmudug State

The Somali government announced on Wednesday night that three Alshabaab high-ranking leaders had been eliminated during a meticulously executed military operation in Galmudug state.

The operation, which took place in the west of Eel-Lahelay area of Galgadud, marked a significant victory in the ongoing fight against the group.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Information, the targeted leaders included Olol Ali Guled, a notorious figure who served as the head of Al-Shabaab in Galmudug state. The elimination of Guled represents a major setback for the militants, as he played a pivotal role in orchestrating their activities in the region.

Additionally, Shuuke Ali Dheeg and Isse Barre, two other prominent leaders within Al-Shabaab, were also neutralized during the operation.

The Somali government’s commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab was further demonstrated by the successful elimination of two other wanted Al-Shabaab fighters. These individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were considered high-priority targets due to their involvement in numerous heinous acts of violence.

The Ministry of Information commended the expertise exhibited by the Somali army during the operation.

The ministry said somali government will continue to intensify its counterterrorism efforts, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice and peace.

