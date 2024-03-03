Former Somali Presidents Farmajo and Sharif SheikhRally for Consensus on Constitutional Amendments

Mogadishu, Somalia -Former Somali Presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed convened a meeting in Mogadishu on Saturday night, highlighting the urgent need for consensus among the Somali people regarding constitutional amendments.

Both former presidents have been vocal opponents of the government’s ongoing efforts to amend the country’s constitution, citing the importance of broader consultations and inclusive decision-making processes.

Addressing the media after their meeting, Farmajo and Sharif emphasized the necessity for extensive discussions on the nation’s current state and the contentious constitutional matters at hand.

“We discussed the country’s situation, particularly political issues and the ongoing debate on constitutional amendments. We emphasized the need for extensive consultation on the country’s state and the current constitutional matters,” stated the two former presidents.

Farmajo and Sharif are reportedly working towards organizing a large gathering of politicians and civil society members, strategically aiming to address concerns surrounding the country’s constitution and to call upon the government to reconsider its approach.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration has expressed its commitment to finalizing the constitution by January of this year, asserting that Somalia is moving forward. Mohamud has reiterated that any actions to amend the constitution will only take effect after the upcoming election.

However, just last week, lawmakers from both the Lower and Upper Houses commenced a debate on the second chapter of the Constitution, focusing specifically on Articles 10-20. This critical discussion holds the potential to significantly impact citizens’ rights and responsibilities.

The ongoing debate on constitutional amendments has sparked intense discussions among various stakeholders, highlighting the complexities and divergent perspectives on the matter. The voices of former presidents Farmajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed carry weight, as they bring their collective experience and insights to the forefront, urging for a more inclusive and consultative approach.

While President Mohamud’s government maintains its stance on the timeline for constitution finalization, the growing call for consensus-building and wider participation in the decision-making process cannot be ignored.

