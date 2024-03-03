ATMIS head meets a delegation from international organisation for Peace building to discuss bolstering peace and stability in Somalia

Special Representative of the African Union Commission ( SRCC) and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine on Saturday met a delegation from international organisation for Peace building led by President Itonde Kakoma.

Discussions centered on fostering collaboration and human-centered approach to peace and stability in Somalia.

Ambassador Elamine expressed gratitude to the delegation for their visit to Somalia and underscored the unwavering commitment by ATMIS to ensuring peace and stability in Somalia.

The delegation on their part, thanked the special envoy for the meeting and highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the two sides in fostering peace and stability in Somalia.

They commended the ATMIS head for their remarkable contribution to the peace and stability in Somalia over the past years the peacekeeping mission operated in the Horn of Africa Nation.

On a different development, ATMIS troops & local residents in Bay region on Friday took part in a clean-up exercise to enhance the safety and security of Dinsoor Airport.

During the exercise, ATMIS Battalion Commander, Col. Birhanu Kitessa, praised the strong collaboration between ATMIS and residents in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

