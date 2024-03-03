Police Arrest Gov’t Forces after Deadly Shooting at Mogadishu Protest

Mogadishu, Somalia – Several government forces have been apprehended by the police following their use of live ammunition against protesters at Sinai Market in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The incident resulted in the death of one protester and left another injured.

The demonstrators had reportedly gathered to voice their discontent over the dismissal of an official in the local government of the Banadir region. However, the peaceful protest took a violent turn when government forces opened fire on the crowd.

“Anyone who fired at the protestors has been arrested. The case has been sent for investigation. We hope that the judiciary and the court will address this case.” Banadir Police Chief, Moalin Mahdi, stated.

Chief Mahdi underscored that harassing the public is unacceptable, issuing a stern warning to the people of Mogadishu against organizing demonstrations without proper government approval.

“I am issuing a final warning to those accustomed to holding violent demonstrations in the capital. We cannot tolerate what occurred today,” declared Commander Macalin Mahdi.

Meanwhile, grief-stricken parents of the deceased protester are demanding justice from the Somali government. They seek accountability for the loss of their child’s life, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible for the fatal shooting are held accountable.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed discussions about the use of force by security forces during protests. Calls for increased transparency, accountability, and respect for citizens’ right to peaceful assembly have resonated across the Somali community.

In response to the tragic event, civil society organizations and human rights activists have called for an impartial investigation into the shooting, emphasizing the importance of upholding citizens’ rights and ensuring justice for the victims.

The Somali government now faces the crucial task of addressing the concerns raised by the public and taking concrete steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for improved training and protocols for security forces, as well as the importance of fostering an environment that encourages peaceful dialogue and dissent.

The grieving parents, along with civil society organizations and concerned citizens, will continue to advocate for justice, hoping that their pleas will be heard and that meaningful change will be implemented to prevent further loss of life in future protests.

