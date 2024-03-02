Somali President Rejects Ethiopian Encroachment on Territorial Waters

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dismissed claims that seek to legitimize the Ethiopian government’s encroachment on Somali territorial waters.

His remarks were delivered at the Diplomatic Forum held in Antalya, Turkey, where he criticized Ethiopia’s unilateral actions, which he believes undermine international efforts to stabilize crucial maritime corridors, including the Red Sea.

The dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia centres around a memorandum of understanding signed between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1st. The maritime deal grants Ethiopia a 50-year lease on 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) of Somaliland’s coast, with plans to establish a naval base and commercial port. In return, Somaliland claims that Ethiopia would grant it formal recognition, although Ethiopia has not confirmed this assertion.

President Mohamud emphasized that the federal government of Somalia remains committed to liberating areas under the control of terrorist groups, alongside other plans aimed at strengthening the government and Somalia’s role in the region.

These plans include joining the East African Community, lifting the arms embargo, and achieving debt relief. The President’s remarks underscored Somalia’s determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which witnessed President Mohamud’s address, gathered representatives from 147 countries worldwide. The forum, themed “Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises,” delved into a range of pressing global issues, including climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars, and artificial intelligence. By participating in the forum, President Mohamud highlighted Somalia’s commitment to engaging in diplomatic efforts and finding multilateral solutions to regional and global challenges.

The Somali government’s stance against the Ethiopian encroachment on territorial waters reflects its commitment to upholding international law, protecting its maritime boundaries, and safeguarding its national interests. The dispute has raised concerns about the potential impact on stability in the region, particularly in the vital Red Sea corridor.

Somalia’s objections to the maritime deal with Somaliland stem from its claim of sovereignty over the entire territory of Somalia, including Somaliland. The federal government views any agreements made by Somaliland with foreign entities as illegitimate without its consent. This dispute highlights the complex dynamics within Somalia and underscores the challenges of maintaining unity and territorial integrity.

