Former Hirshabelle State President Mohamed Waare named the Deputy Executive Secretary General of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The former President of Hirshabelle State Mohamed Abdi Waare, has been appointed as the new Deputy Executive Secretary General of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The appointment comes amid the ongoing meeting of the Heads of States and Government which has kicked off on Saturday in Djibouti city, Djibouti where the leaders are deliberating and taking stock of the current political and security issues facing the region.

Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Daud Aweys, confirmed the appointment, saying that it is a major diplomatic milestone for Somalia as it elevates the country’s influence in the region and internationally.

” In a significant win for Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Ware’s appointment as Deputy Executive Secretary General of IGAD elevates Somalia’s influence within the region and internationally, marking a key diplomatic achievement for the Federal Government.” said Aweys.

In a statement carried on his X handle, Waare extended gratitude for IGAD stating that he accepted the appointment with open heart.

He specifically thanked President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Djibouti counterpart Ismael Omar Guelleh for having a hand in the appointment and placing trust on him.

, “I have accepted my appointment as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the IGAD Regional Organization.” He extended his thanks to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, leaders of IGAD countries, and Ismail Omar Geelle, the chairman of IGAD, for the trust placed in him.” he said

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently axed Waare from his position as the Presidential Special Envoy in charge of Stabilization and Protection of Civil Affairs and replaced him with MP Omar Ibrahim Hashi.

Mohamed’s new role at IGAD is set to inject a significant diplomatic impetus for Somalia as the Horn of Africa Nation seeks to uplift her name in the region and global stage.

