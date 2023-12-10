Somali MPs approve over $5,000 monthly salaries amidst humanitarian crisis

In a decision that has sparked widespread public outrage, Somali Members of Parliament (MPs) voted on Saturday to increase their monthly salaries to a staggering $5,300.

The move comes at a time when millions of people in flood-hit regions of the country are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, with hunger and disease posing a grave threat to their survival.

The controversial salary hike was approved following weeks of intense debate over the government’s fiscal budget for the year 2024.

Despite the pressing need to allocate funds for essential services and aid, authorities succumbed to the demands of the MPs, granting them an exorbitant pay increase.

Shockingly, just hours prior to the vote, the country’s disaster management agency publicly acknowledged that the government lacked the necessary funds to transport crucial food supplies and life-saving resources to the towns worst affected by the devastating floods. This revelation further exacerbated public frustration, as the government’s failure to address the immediate needs of its citizens became glaringly evident.

The decision to prioritize the financial interests of the MPs over the wellbeing of the Somali people has ignited a wave of public anger and condemnation. Many citizens argue that this move not only highlights the government’s misplaced priorities but also demonstrates a profound lack of empathy and disregard for the suffering of its own people.

The current humanitarian crisis in Somalia is dire, with millions of individuals grappling with hunger, disease, and displacement caused by the devastating floods. The urgent need for assistance cannot be overstated, as countless lives hang in the balance. Yet, the government’s decision to increase its own salaries sends a distressing message to the international community and further undermines confidence in its ability to effectively address the pressing needs of its citizens.

Civil society organizations, humanitarian agencies, and concerned citizens are now calling on the Somali government to reconsider its decision. They emphasize the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated response to the ongoing crisis, which includes immediate allocation of funds to provide essential aid to those affected by the floods.

As public pressure mounts, it remains to be seen whether the Somali government will heed the calls for accountability and take swift action to rectify this grave misstep. The fate of millions of vulnerable individuals hangs in the balance, and the international community watches closely to see how the government will respond to this alarming display of negligence and disregard for human suffering.

