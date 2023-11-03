Former Al-Shabaab member Shegow Ahmed Ali Sentenced to 10 Years for Sheltering Robbers

Shegow Ahmed Ali, a former senior military official and ex-Al-Shabaab member, has been handed a 10-year sentence by a military court in Mogadishu. The court found that Shegow’s house had been used as a shelter for robbers, leading to his conviction.

The sentencing of Shegow Ahmed Ali was accompanied by the conviction of his troops, who were apprehended on August 19 of this year after a violent gunfight erupted in the Kaawo Godey neighborhood of Dharkenley district. The confrontation resulted in fatalities and injuries, prompting the military court to mete out appropriate punishments.

The Military Court, known for delivering a range of sentences including death penalties, imprisonment, and military prison terms, announced the following judgments:

1. Ahmed Mohamed Hassan (Abi Ahmed): As the commander of the Shegow group, Ahmed was responsible for the death of two individuals involved in a court dispute in Jowhar on February 11. He also participated in an attack against security forces, seeking refuge with Shegow’s group.

2. Shegow Ahmed Ali: The leader of the group that engaged in combat with the army in Kawa Godey on August 19, Shegow was held accountable for the death of Sakarye Mohamed Ali, a member of the security forces. The court ordered him to provide compensation for the deceased, as well as for the injuries caused, in addition to a 10-year military imprisonment.

The court further sentenced eighteen members of Shegow’s group to six years in military prison. They were also instructed to pay compensation to the families of two deceased individuals, Abdi Ahmed Shiraar and Ahmed Hassan Ahmed, along with providing support to six injured soldiers.

The remaining individuals convicted and sentenced by the court are as follows:

3. Hassan Ali Mohamud.

4. Saleban Ahmed Ali Noor (Pardese).

5. Abdirisaq Aden Ali.

6. Ahmed Abdulle Abukar.

7. Hussein Osman Hussein.

8. Mohamed Abdulkadir Amir.

9. Hassan Mohamud Osman.

10. Ahmed Mohamed Abdullahi.

11. Abukar Elmi Jeelow.

12. Ahmed Abukar Haji.

13. Mohamed Ali Abukar.

14. Dahir Mohamed Abdi.

15. Abdullahi Hassan Aweys.

16. Said Abdullahi Abdi.

17. Yusuf Mohamed Adan.

18. Abdirahman Ibrahim Hassan.

19. Ali Abukar Ahmed.

20. Abdiqadir Mohamed Hassan.

21. Abdirahman Ibrahim Bashow (Marshal).

22. Mohamed Abukar Abdullahi.

Individuals numbered 21 and 22, Abdirahman Ibrahim Bashow and Mohamed Abukar Abdullahi respectively, were the culprits in a robbery incident that sparked the violent confrontation. They were charged with robbing Hassan Ahmed Hassan and Issa Ali Musa. The court sentenced them to five years of military imprisonment and ordered the return of the stolen mobile phones.

Additionally, Mohammed Abdi Deqow, known as the director and financier of the group, was found to be involved in illicit activities related to the production of counterfeit currency. The court sentenced him to three years in military prison based on evidence extracted from his phone records.

Major General Hassan Ali Noor Shute, the President of the Court of First Instance of the Armed Forces, shared the details of the judgment with the media. The convicted individuals have the option to file an appeal within the designated legal framework.

