Somalia to Employ 3,000 New Teachers

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has unveiled plans to employ an additional 3,000 teachers.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to bolster the education system in the country and make quality education accessible to all.

The announcement was made by Daud Aweis, the Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, during a press conference held on Wednesday. Minister Aweis emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing education in Somalia and providing equal opportunities for all children.

According to the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, the FGS aims to recruit a substantial number of qualified teachers who will be deployed across the nation. By expanding the teaching workforce, the government seeks to address the shortage of educators and alleviate the strain on existing schools, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of education in Somalia.

Minister Aweis highlighted the profound importance of education.

“By hiring new teachers, we want to provide all children with an opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.” Aweis stated adding that education is a fundamental human right, the government is taking proactive steps to ensure that no child is left behind.

He said the initiative aligns with the FGS’s overarching vision to build a prosperous and inclusive nation.

The governments initiative has garnered widespread commendation from various stakeholders, including education experts, civil society organizations, and international partners. Many have expressed their support for the government’s proactive measures to bridge the education gap and ensure that every child in Somalia has an equal chance to succeed.

