Somalia’s federal government issued a warning on Tuesday about potential disruptions expected within the next ten days across several regions.

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has alerted that imminent heavy rains in parts of the country could trigger severe flooding.

SODMA’s statement highlighted that from May 7th to May 16th, 2024, heavy rainfall is forecasted for the Hiiraan, Gedo, Jubba, and Middle Shabelle regions.

The precipitation is likely to impact both human and animal populations adversely.

The agency specifically noted that the districts of Dolow, Luuq, Bu’ale, Jilib, Beledweyne, Bula-burde, Jalalaqsi, Mahaday, Jowhar, and Balcad are at high risk of flooding from rivers and streams.

Authorities are urging residents in these vulnerable areas to stay alert and prepare to address the challenges posed by the expected floods.

This advisory marks the third issued by SODMA, in response to the rising water levels in the Jubba and Shabelle rivers, exacerbated by persistent heavy rains.

According to the most recent report from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the ongoing Gu rains have already affected over 163,400 people and displaced at least 37,120 in Hirshabelle, Jubaland, and South West states.