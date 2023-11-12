Flooding & heavy rains displace residents in Mahaday

Mahaday district in the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia is facing a grave humanitarian crisis as the combination of flooding from the Shabelle River and heavy rains have left the area in a dire state.

The situation has forced residents to evacuate their homes in order to protect themselves from harm.

According to officials from the Mahaday district administration, the displaced families are now confronted with an extremely challenging situation, lacking both food and shelter.

“There is a problem in Mahaday, with the convergence of heavy rains and the flooding of the Shabelle River, leading to the displacement of people from their homes,” stated Salah Wiish, one of the district officials.

Local residents, speaking about the difficulties they are facing, have urgently appealed for immediate humanitarian aid.

“We are submerged in water, we are in desperate need. Our fields have been destroyed. We are relying on your assistance,” pleaded a concerned mother from the affected community.

In response to the crisis, officials from the two councils of the HirShabelle regional government have arrived in Mahaday.

Their primary objective is to assess the extent of the flooding and its impact on the local population. The officials have conducted inspections of the affected neighborhoods and engaged with the displaced families to gain insight into their current conditions.

The devastating consequences of these natural disasters have created widespread displacement and left vulnerable communities grappling with the lack of basic necessities.

As the affected residents of Mahaday struggle to cope with their current predicament, immediate intervention and support from humanitarian organizations and government agencies become paramount. The provision of emergency relief supplies, including food, clean water, and shelter, is crucial to alleviate the suffering of those affected and ensure their safety and well-being.

