Puntland opposition collaborates with UN representative for peaceful Election

The Puntland opposition welcomed the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, Ms. Catriona Laing, as she arrived in Garowe for a pivotal meeting.

A concise statement issued by the umbrella of the Puntland opposition confirmed that a meeting and consultation had taken place with Ms. Catriona Laing, the United Nations representative in Somalia.

“Today, in the city of Garowe, we, the Puntland Opposition, held a meeting and consultation with the United Nations representative in Somalia, Ms. Catriona Laing,” the statement read.

At the heart of the discussions was the primary goal of facilitating a peaceful general election in Puntland. The opposition expressed their commitment to ensuring transparency and harmony throughout the electoral process, recognizing its utmost importance for the region’s stability.

“And the most important thing is how to have a peaceful general election in the Puntland Government,” the statement further emphasized.

During her visit to Garowe, UN Special Representative Catriona Laing also engaged in a meeting with President Said Deni of Puntland. The discussions revolved around strategies and mechanisms to facilitate an agreed-upon and peaceful election in the region.

Last week, at least one civilian, a young girl, was killed, and several others were injured during a clash between security army and militia forces in Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland State.

The confrontation erupted when militia forces reportedly opened fire at Garowe’s central square, where supporters of the President’s political organization gathered to welcome Captain Ayub, a social media influencer and supporter of President Said Deni.

Reports indicate that the militia also fired a mortar in the direction of the presidential palace. But, it did not hit inside the presidential building, and no casualties were reported.

Last month, Puntland’s opposition group accused President Said Abdullahi Deni of stoking new conflicts to extend his term in power. They claimed that the regional leader had instructed army officials to support his candidacy for an extension, warning of potential adverse consequences for Deni’s leadership.

