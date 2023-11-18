The country’s national disaster agency reports that flooding that started in early October in Somalia has killed 50 people and forced more than a half million people from their homes.

According to the Somalia Disas ter Management Agency (SoDMA), the intense rains have also destroyed livestock and crops in other areas of Somalia by c ausing landslides and flash fl oods.

“The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens,” SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.

In response to UN warnings tha t more property damage, widesp read displacement, and increased humanitarian needs a re likely, Moalim said the org anization has dispatched a rel ief cargo plane to the Bardhere di strict in southern Somalia to aid flood victims.

1.24 million people have alrea dy been impacted by the heavy rains and flooding, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs ( OCHA), and more are anticipate d. According to estimates from th e UN and its partners, 1.5 mil lion hectares of farmland coul d be destroyed and 1.6 million peop le could be impacted by floodi ng during the current deyr ( October to December) rainy sea son.

The combination of El Nino con ditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon is expected to result in increase d rainfall.

A flood advisory issued on Mon day by the UN Food and Agricul ture Organization’s Somalia Water and Land Information Man agement said that flooding was observed throughout the Juba River, with the extent of the flooding increasing at Bardher e and downstream at Saakow and Bualle.

Flooding along the Shabelle Ri ver was reported to be moderat e at Balcad and increasing at Beledweyne.

According to UN estimates, the re will only be a flood event of this size and statistical l ikelihood once every 100 years , with major expected humanita rian consequences.

