Former Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, has come to the defense of the Somali National Army (SNA) following recent withdrawals from key military positions, including the strategic district of Aadan Yabaal.

In a press release on Tuesday evening on his Facebook page, Farmaajo clarified the strategic withdrawal of the national army from several front line areas in Middle Shabelle region.

The former President dismissed claims circulated by extremist propaganda that the retreats were indicative of defeat and instead emphasized that such tactical withdrawals are part of strategic military planning, particularly in fluid combat environments like Somalia’s fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

“The withdrawal of national forces from certain towns due to tactical considerations does not equate to a military loss,” Farmaajo stated.

He called on the Somali people to keep supporting the national army in its pursuit to eradicate terrorism.

“I call on the Somali people to stand firmly behind their national army with both moral and material support. Only through unity can we secure a final victory over the enemy.”

He recalled that during his administration (2017–2022), the country achieved significant territorial gains against Al-Shabaab, even as the army was still undergoing structural development. Farmaajo cited major military successes between 2018 and 2020, when government forces liberated numerous towns and districts such as Marka, Jannaale, Aw-Dheegle, Bariire, Sabiid, and Caanoole.

The former president urged current leaders at both federal and regional levels to prioritize national interests over partisan politics. He called for a renewed commitment to political stability, constitutional reform, and inclusive electoral processes, all of which are vital to the long-term stability and development of Somalia.

“I appeal to the nation’s leadership to place the common good above all, and to work collaboratively towards peace, political unity, and the completion of our nation-building efforts,” he concluded.

This statement comes at a critical time when Somalia continues to battle security threats from Al-Shabaab while also navigating political transitions and state-building challenges.