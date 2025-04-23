The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Ali Yusuf Hosh, along with Deputy Minister Abdihakim Ashkir, officially received a high-level delegation from the Arab Council Foundation led by the foundation’s Director General, Imad Al-Daa’imi. at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu.

The discussions between both sides focused on enhancing institutional frameworks, political inclusivity, and the advancement of democratic processes throughout the country.

Minister Hosh expressed appreciation for the Arab Council Foundation’s continued engagement and support, highlighting the importance of strong international partnerships in Somalia’s path toward sustainable peace and democratic development.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and transparency in the federalization process.

Mr. Al-Daa’imi conveyed the Arab Council Foundation’s deep commitment to supporting Somalia’s democratic aspirations.

He emphasized the Foundation’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting civic participation, capacity-building for democratic institutions, and support for ongoing reconciliation efforts.

Deputy Minister Ashkir noted the critical timing of the visit, as Somalia continues to implement key reforms and prepare for future democratic milestones.

He stressed the Ministry’s openness to strategic partnerships that align with Somalia’s national priorities and long-term vision for federal unity and peacebuilding.

The visit concluded with a mutual agreement to explore further areas of collaboration, including knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and joint advocacy efforts to advance democratic governance in Somalia.

The Arab Council Foundation’s engagement reflects growing international support for Somalia’s political transformation and underscores the regional commitment to fostering stability and democratic resilience in the Horn of Africa.