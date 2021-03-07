Ex Minister Mahad Blames Farmaajo, Yasin Fahad For Derailing Poll Talks

Member of Federal Parliament Mahad Salad has blamed President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and spy chief Fahad Yassin for the failed dialogue between FGS and CPC.

Speaking at a clubhouse the former Minister for Presidency revealed that the Prime Minister was doing as he was directed by President Farmaajo.

”It is not the Prime Ministers Roble who failed the talks at Decale Hotel with the opposition but State Minister Abdirahman Kulmiye Hirsi who was reading a massage from Fahad Yassin,” MP Mahad said.

A dialogue between Somali opposition candidates and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble flopped last week.

The negotiations collapsed after the opposition requested to be included in future election talks, he said, noting that some concessions were made following rounds of talks according to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Some opposition leaders who are members of the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) including a former head of state Hassan Sheikh Mohamud blamed President Mohamed Farmajo for the collapse of the talks, saying the government was just buying time and had nothing concrete to offer