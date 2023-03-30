EU calls for ceasefire in Las-Anod town

European Union has called for cease fire in Las-Anod town of northern Somalia.

Somaliland forces and locals have been fighting over the control of Las-Anod town since December 2022.

The clashes killed over 250 people and wounded more than 1100 others.

Dr. Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, who addressed the UN Security Council Private Meeting on Somalia has called for immediate action in Las Anod conflict.

“Parties must reinstate the cease-fire, negotiate for a long-term settlement, and allow humanitarian access. This conflict highlights the need for a political settlement on Somaliland’s status” the ambassador said.

Medics in the town also claimed that shelling fired by Somaliland forces hit hospitals, hindering access to medical care for the wounded.

Lasanod, the provincial capital of the Sool region in the breakaway region of Somaliland, has seen fierce fighting between Somaliland forces and local militias that have been ongoing for the past months.

The fighting started after a group of traditional leaders announced they would no longer recognize the Somaliland government and declared the territory of the Sool and Sanaag region will be ruled from Mogadishu.

Somaliland is a former British protectorate in northwestern Somalia that declared independence in 1991 but has received no international recognition

