Ethiopia’s Prime Minister meets U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali has on Wednesday morning received Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Mike Hammer.

The meeting between the two sides delved into various areas including regional and multilateral issues.

“This morning, I welcomed Molly Phee from the US Department of State and Ambassador Michael Hammer, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, for a discussion on regional and multilateral issues”, Abiy Ahmed said on X after the meeting.

A statement from the US Department of State prior to the arrival of the delegation said that, their travel encompasses meeting with top AU officials as well as heads of States and ministers.

“Their travel will focus on the African Union (AU) Summit, where they will meet with AU officials, as well as heads of state and ministers attending the summit. While in Addis Ababa, Assistant Secretary Phee will also meet Government of Ethiopia officials to discuss bilateral and regional issues”, U.S Department of State said in a statement before their arrival in Ethiopia.

The United States reiterated the importance of a strong and formidable African Union and affirmed its readiness to continue fostering good cooperation to address issues of common interest.

“We are proud of our strong partnership with the AU, its member states, and the peoples of Africa. We are dedicated to working together to advance our shared global priorities to foster openness and open societies, deliver democratic and security dividends, promote economic opportunity and pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, and support conservation, climate adaptation, and a just energy transition”, said the statement.

