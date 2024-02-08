Ethiopian Troops Impose Curfew in Gedo Region Amidst Rising Tension

Gedo Region, Somalia – Residents of the Dolow district in the Gedo region, bordering Ethiopia, reported that Ethiopian troops, not affiliated with the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), have imposed a curfew in the area.

The troops have been observed conducting movements along the road connecting Dolow and Beled-Haawo districts.

This development follows the recent killing of six Oromo individuals by unidentified armed assailants.

The imposition of the curfew by Ethiopian troops comes at a time of growing tension between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Yusuf Hussein Dhumal, the security minister of Jubbaland, has expressed suspicion that al-Shabaab may be targeting Ethiopian individuals who were in the city for business or personal purposes.

However, there has been no communication from al-Shabaab regarding the recent attack.

As of now, the Ethiopian Defense Force has not released an official statement regarding the withdrawal of troops. The situation remains dynamic, and local residents and authorities are closely monitoring developments in the region.

Ethiopian troops who were previously part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) peacekeeping mission stationed in Ma Dhama camp in Northern Kismayo were recently withdrawn.

This withdrawal is in line with the ongoing ATMIS strategy to gradually transfer security responsibilities to Somali forces, with the ultimate aim of a complete handover by the end of the year.

The relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia has deteriorated in recent times, particularly after Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland.

The MoU includes provisions to grant Ethiopia sea access in exchange for a stake in Ethiopian Airlines, among other arrangements.

This agreement has strained the relationship between Ethiopia and the central government of Somalia.

