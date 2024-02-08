Renowned Somali Poet and Former University Lecturer Confirms Joining Al-Shabaab

Nageye Ali Khalif, a former lecturer at the prestigious Somali National University and a well-known poet, has reemerged after being missing for three months.

On Wednesday night, he made his first appearance on Alfurqaan media, a media outlet affiliated with the extremist group al-Shabaab.

During a one-hour interview, Khalif made the startling revelation that he has officially joined the ranks of al-Shabaab, expressing his longstanding satisfaction with their extremist ideology.

He disclosed that his belief in the group’s principles dates back to 2017 when he relocated from Somaliland to Mogadishu. Prior to formally joining al-Shabaab, he had been deeply impressed by their operations and activities.

The sudden reappearance of Khalif has prompted a response from Somali security agencies, who had initiated an investigation into his whereabouts back in October when he first went missing. However, the Somali National University, where Khalif previously held a teaching position, has declined to comment on his situation.

Khalif, renowned for his significant contributions to the literary and educational spheres, is believed to have been collaborating with al-Shabaab for an extended period of time.

Aside from his role as a lecturer at the Somali National University, he has earned recognition as a leading poet and a staunch advocate for the preservation and promotion of the Somali language. Additionally, he has played a crucial role in training aspiring journalists and media practitioners from the university in Mogadishu.

Born in 1992 in Bur’ao city, located in the Togdheer region, Khalif received his primary and secondary education in Hargeisa. He pursued a degree in political science from the esteemed New Generation University in Addis Ababa, graduating in 2014. Subsequently, he furthered his education by obtaining a second degree in journalism from another university in the Ethiopian capital.

During his earlier years, Khalif engaged in literary pursuits, although he chose to keep his works hidden from public view. In recent years, he has resided in Mogadishu, where he served as the dean of the journalism faculty at the Somali National University, leaving a lasting impact on the academic and creative development of numerous students.

The revelation of Khalif’s affiliation with al-Shabaab has sent shockwaves through the academic and literary communities in Somalia. It raises concerns about the potential influence of extremist ideologies on educated individuals and the urgent need to address the underlying factors that contribute to radicalization.

