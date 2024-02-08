Turkish Embassy Donates $50,000 to Aid Somali Flood Victims

Mogadishu, Somalia – The Turkish Embassy in Somalia has donated $50,000 to assist the victims affected by the recent devastating floods triggered by El Nino rains.

The donation was gratefully received by Chairman Mohamud Macalin of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) during a ceremony held in Mogadishu.

Macalin expressed his deep appreciation to the Turkish government for their support of Somalia during times of crisis.

The funds provided by the Turkish Embassy will be utilized to deliver essential services to those affected by the floods, including the provision of food, water, shelter, and medical assistance. With the floods displacing over 600,000 people and impacting the lives of more than two million individuals across the country, the urgent need for humanitarian aid cannot be overstated.

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Armağan Ardoğa, emphasized the continued commitment of Turkey to support the Somali people in overcoming the challenges posed by natural disasters, insecurity, and poverty.

This donation serves as a testament to Turkey’s dedication to standing alongside Somalia during times of adversity, providing much-needed assistance to alleviate the suffering of flood victims.

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has appealed to the international community for additional support to address the pressing needs of those affected by the floods.

The scale of the displacement and the impact on communities necessitate a collective response to ensure the well-being and recovery of the affected population.

