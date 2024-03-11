Ethiopian Troops Control 60% of Somalia, Asserts General Birhanu Jula

The Ethiopian government has officially declared that its troops have gained control over 60% of Somalia’s territory.

This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, primarily stemming from the maritime agreement between Addis Ababa and Somaliland.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Coperation (EBC) media, General Birhanu Jula, the commander of the Ethiopian forces, emphasized that the Ethiopian army deployed in Somalia is dedicated to safeguarding peace in the region. He highlighted the sacrifices made by Ethiopian troops, stressing that their presence has been instrumental in maintaining stability and prompting the Somali government to operate from Mogadishu.

General Birhanu Jula expressed confidence in the crucial role Ethiopian troops play in ensuring peace in Somalia.

“If Ethiopian troops withdraw from Somalia, it is not certain that the Somali government will remain in Mogadishu.” he stated.

Furthermore, General Birhanu emphasized the appreciation shown by local administrations in Somalia towards the presence and support of Ethiopian troops. He cautioned that without Ethiopian troops, the population might express a desire to accompany them, emphasizing the role played by Ethiopian forces in maintaining peace and security throughout Somalia.

General Birhanu Jula concluded his remarks by affirming that the presence of Ethiopian troops in Somalia serves two essential purposes: guaranteeing Ethiopia’s security and defending Somalia against the threat of Al-Shabaab. This statement underscores the strategic importance Ethiopia places on its military presence in Somalia to protect national interests and contribute to regional security.

The announcement by the Ethiopian government regarding its control over a significant portion of Somali territory adds a new dimension to the complex dynamics in the region. As tensions persist between Ethiopia and Somalia, sparked by the controversial maritime agreement with Somaliland, the role of Ethiopian troops and their impact on Somalia’s stability will continue to be closely scrutinized.

The developments surrounding Ethiopian forces in Somalia highlight the intricate interplay between regional powers, security concerns, and geopolitical interests. The outcome of these dynamics will undoubtedly shape the future landscape of Somalia and have broader implications for the Horn of Africa region.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential for all parties involved to engage in diplomatic dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to mitigate tensions. The peace and stability of Somalia, as well as the security interests of Ethiopia, are crucial factors that must be carefully considered and addressed through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

