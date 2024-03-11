Galmudug State Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons issue title deeds to families in the regional State

Galmudug Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (GCRI) has on Sunday issued title deeds to 100 households in the regional State.

Senior officials from Somalia’s Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation were in attendance at the ceremony to hand over the vital document to the residents.

In a statement the commission said that it worked closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to make the function successful.

The beneficiaries of the vital document expressed gratitude to the commission saying it will help ease tension and dispute among the community living in the area over the ownership of the land.

Somalia, a country reeling from decades of civil war and insurgency, citizens face a real challenge in acquiring critical document like land certificates due to lack of proper land registry system brought about by the civil war that broke in the Horn of Africa Nation in1991.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

