Djibouti expresses concern over the escalating diplomatic relations between Somalia and Ethiopia

Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamoud Ali Yusuf has expressed great great and concern over the worsening diplomatic relations between Somalia and Ethiopia over the port deal agreement.

In a statement released to the media on Monday, the Minister said he is concerned about the strained and escalating tension between the two countries.

The ministry affirmed that the government of Djibouti respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all IGAD member States.

” Djibouti affirms its compliance and adherence to the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all GAD member states.” read the statement in part.

The statement also added that the Djibouti is closely following the situation and calls on all parties to embrace dialogue and work towards peaceful and amicable resolution of the diplomatic row.

Djibouti’s statements cements growing and increasing concern over the heightening diplomatic tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over the controversial port agreement reached in Addis Ababa on the start of the year by President Muse Bihi Abdi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The port deal signed on the start of the year came hours after the breakaway region and Somalia agreed to resume stalled talks in Djibouti city, Djibouti.

The high level talks was spearheaded by President Ismael Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.

Somalia which considers Somaliland as part of its country declared the deal null and void and unworkable.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed a law enacted by both Houses of Federal Parliament quashing the memorandum of understanding.

