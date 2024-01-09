Somali National Disaster Agency Deputy Commissioner hosts senior officials from Mogadishu University to discuss cooperation in the field of disaster research

Somali National Disaster Management Agency SODMA) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Adan on Monday received a delegation of senior officials from Mogadishu University at the agency’s Head Quarters.

The meeting in the Nation capital Mogadishu discussed various issues pertinent to both sides including strengthening cooperation in the field of disaster research.

The discussions also touched on uplifting and enhancing the skills and capacity of operators working on Disaster Risk Reduction at SODMA.

Ahmed thanked the delegation from the university for their visit and underscored the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue working closely with the institution of higher learning in a bid to bolster disaster coordination and management.

On their part, the officials expressed gratitude to the National Disaster Agency second in command for his cordial hospitality and lauded the efforts by the agency in helping the Somali population ravaged by successive natural calamities.

SODMA has in recent months been coordinating and heightening humanitarian relief assistance to the families affected by the El-Nino induced floods.

