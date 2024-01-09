Somali military intensifies operations against Al-Shabaab in Caad town, Mudug region

Somali National Army has continued to intensify military operations and activities against Al-Shabaab militant group on the outskirts of Caad , a central town in Mudug region, Galmudug State which was recently liberated from the grip of the Islamist insurgents.

Military officials who spoke to the media said that they will continue to bolster offensives against the terror group until they are cleared from the area.

The heightened military activities specifically targets the rural areas of the town where Al-Shabab has had large presence over the years.

In the ongoing onslaught, the government forces have successfully dismantled and destroyed the militants’ hideouts and pushed them to the periphery of the town.

Somali army recently removed the terror outfit from the town in ongoing efforts aimed at eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

On Sunday , Somali government announced the killing of 26 Al-Shabaab militants marking the highest number of insurgents killed since the beginning of the year.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has in June last year declared an all -out war against Al-Shabaab.

