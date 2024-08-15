Ethiopia is ramping up its diplomatic initiatives to secure a safe and reliable route to the sea, a long-standing strategic priority for the landlocked nation.

This renewed push has gained momentum under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, according to Ambassador Nebiyu Tedla, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Ethiopia will continue to strengthen diplomatic efforts to secure dependable and secure access to and from the sea,” Ambassador Tedla stated during a recent press briefing.

However, this effort has sparked concerns in neighboring Somalia, where officials have accused Ethiopia of infringing on Somali sovereignty, particularly following a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Somalia’s Minister of Information, Da’uud Aweys, responded strongly to Ethiopia’s actions, asserting that Somalia will not compromise its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This growing dispute has drawn the attention of regional and international actors, further complicating the already complex dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

Despite the diplomatic friction, Somaliland remains steadfast in its commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Somaliland emphasized its sovereign right to enter into international agreements independently. Somaliland also expressed dissatisfaction with Turkey’s role as a mediator in talks between Ethiopia and the Somali government, accusing Turkey of bias and interference.

“Turkey is not respecting the Sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland, and Somaliland will not accept this,” President Muse Bihi Abdi declared during a rally in Berbera.

He underscored that Somaliland would not allow any nation to dictate its actions or undermine its sovereignty.

In response to the escalating tensions, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, called for compromise to resolve the conflict, highlighting the stark differences in the positions of Ethiopia and Somalia regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The positions of both countries on respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity are vastly different,” Youssouf remarked, urging diplomatic flexibility.

Somalia has sought the support of its international allies, with Egypt emerging as a key backer.

At a recent Arab League summit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry voiced strong support for Somalia and issued a stern warning to Ethiopia, cautioning of “serious consequences for violating international laws.”

Recent negotiations in Turkey, aimed at easing tensions, have so far failed to produce concrete results.

A third round of talks is scheduled for September 17, though the lack of a confirmed date suggests that the path to resolution remains fraught with uncertainty.

Beyond its diplomatic push for sea access, Ethiopia remains deeply involved in Somalia’s peacekeeping operations. As a major contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ethiopia is closely monitoring the transition to a new mission, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia.

This mission is expected to deploy troops, including forces from Egypt and Djibouti, by early 2025. However, Somalia, which has accused Ethiopia of unauthorized troop incursions into its territory, has voiced opposition to Ethiopia’s involvement in any future AU mission.

Ambassador Tedla highlighted the importance of considering the perspectives of all troop-contributing countries during this transition to ensure regional security and stability.