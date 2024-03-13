Deputy Minister of Foreign Affair s receives papers from new UNHCR Envoy to Somalia

News In English Somali News

March 13, 2024
By Dalsan Editor
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received, on Tuesday, in Mogadishu, the credentials of the newly appointed representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Somalia, Mr. Charles Leonard Mballa.

Their talks centered on improving humanitarian cooperation, particularly regarding the voluntary return of Somali refugees from Kenya and Yemen. The emphasis was on elevating living standards and creating a favorable environment for their repatriation, showcasing Somalia’s dedication to partnering closely with the UNHCR to address key humanitarian issues and promote lasting solutions for displaced communities.

